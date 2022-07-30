Democratic National Committee officials have begun to inform top national and state party members that the decision on which states will go first in the party's 2024 nominating process has been delayed until after the midterms, according to a source familiar with the process.

The DNC committee which handles the calendar was slated to vote on the matter this coming week after hearing presentations from 16 states and Puerto Rico, which are interested in being among the first presidential nominating contests in 2024.

