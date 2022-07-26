Two top House Democrats are calling for the Department of Homeland Security inspector general to recuse himself from the investigation into Secret Service text messages, saying his failure to inform Congress for months that messages, saying they lost confidence after he failed to inform Congress for months that messages around January 6 may have been erased.

House Oversight Chairwoman Carolyn Maloney and House Homeland Security Chairman Bennie Thompson -- who also chairs the House January 6 committee -- wrote to DHS inspector general Joseph Cuffari Tuesday, saying his failure to tell Congress the Secret Service wasn't providing records "cast serious doubt on his independence and his ability to effectively conduct such an important investigation."

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.