The DISCLOSE Act, a bill aimed at targeting dark money in political campaigns, failed on Thursday to overcome the 60-vote threshold needed to break a filibuster in the Senate.

The procedural vote ended 49-49, with all Democrats present voting to advance the bill and all Republicans present voting against. Democratic Sen. Tammy Baldwin of Wisconsin is out with Covid this week, though she tweeted that she supports the legislation, and Republican Sen. Mike Crapo of Idaho was also absent.

CNN's Betsy Klein contributed to this report.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.