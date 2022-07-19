Delivery of new Air Force One planes delayed again

Air Force One carrying the President of the United States, Donald Trump and First Lady, Melania Trump touches down at Glasgow Prestwick Airport on July 13, 2018 in Glasgow, Scotland. Boeing's delivery of two new Air Force One planes has been delayed again, the Air Force announced July 19, with the completion of the first of the new presidential planes not expected for at least another four years.

 Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

Boeing's delivery of two new Air Force One planes has been delayed again, the Air Force announced Tuesday, with the completion of the first of the new presidential planes not expected for at least another four years.

"The new objective delivery date to the Presidential Airlift Group for the first aircraft is September 2026 and the second aircraft is February 2027, a 24-month delay from the original contractual dates; and the new threshold dates are September 2027 for the first aircraft and February 2028 for the second, a 36-month delay," the Air Force said in a statement.

