Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin in a new interview condemned "nuclear saber-rattling," and said while he hasn't seen anything to suggest Vladimir Putin has decided to use nuclear weapons in the ongoing war on Ukraine, the choice is up to the Russian President.

"To be clear, the guy who makes that decision, I mean, it's one man," Austin said of Russian threats of nuclear weapons in an interview with CNN's Fareed Zakaria, set to air in full Sunday on "Fareed Zakaria GPS."

