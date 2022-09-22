Defense secretary announces host of new policies to help military members with rising cost of living

Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, seen here on May 3, announced a series of policy changes to help military service members and their families deal with rising housing, food, and childcare costs amid high inflation.

 Amanda Andrade-Rhoades/Pool/Getty Images

Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin announced a series of policy changes to help military service members and their families deal with rising housing, food and childcare costs amid high inflation.

While President Joe Biden's proposed budget for the Department of Defense includes a 4.6% pay increase for military service members starting January 1, 2023, the current annual consumer inflation rate in the US stands at 8.3%.

