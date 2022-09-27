DC residents say they can be impartial as potential jurors in Oath Keepers trial but emotions remain raw over Jan. 6 attack

The majority of a jury pool of more than 100 Washington, DC, residents, said they would be able to put aside their own opinions about the right-wing group and the US Capitol attack to judge the case fairly and impartially.

 Sketch by Bill Hennessy

As prosecutors and defense attorneys for Oath Keepers members worked through a jury pool of more than 100 Washington, DC, residents, the majority of the potential jurors questioned said they would be able to put aside their own opinions about the right-wing group and the US Capitol attack to judge the case fairly and impartially.

Jury selection got underway in DC District Court Tuesday in the historic trial of Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes and four of his top lieutenants, with one-third of the jurors necessary to begin the proceedings qualified by the day's end. The selection process in the trial -- the largest January 6, 2021, case to date -- is expected to continue over the coming days, with opening statements likely to begin next week.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.