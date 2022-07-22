Former Justice Department official Jeffrey Clark, whom Donald Trump wanted to install as attorney general so he could use the department to help him overturn the 2020 election, violated his professional code of conduct, the disciplinary office governing lawyers in Washington, DC, said.

The DC disciplinary counsel, Hamilton Fox, said Clark was dishonest and attempted to interfere with the administration of justice after the 2020 election, according to the ethics complaint that Fox's office made public on Friday.

