A Washington, DC, appeals court has set oral arguments for January 2023 in the defamation lawsuit against former President Donald Trump, indicating that a decision over the outcome of ex-magazine columnist E. Jean Carroll's claims won't come until next year.

Last month, the DC appeals court was asked by a federal appeals court in New York to weigh in on a specific legal question that the future of the lawsuit hinges on.

