Former US Sen. David Perdue officially announced his run for governor of Georgia on Monday.
"I'm running for governor to make sure Stacey Abrams is never governor of Georgia," Perdue said in a video posted on his campaign website.
The move sets up a primary clash between Perdue and GOP Gov. Brian Kemp, who has faced criticism from Donald Trump for not supporting the former President's efforts to overturn the 2020 election results in Georgia.
This story is breaking and will be updated.
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
