The relative of two Americans freed this weekend in a prisoner swap with Venezuela tore into GOP Sen. Marco Rubio on Monday over his criticism of the exchange, blasting his comments as "unpatriotic and unhelpful" and questioning his support for the seven wrongfully detained US citizens.

"I find that those comments were extremely unhelpful and misinformed. He is -- I'm disappointed that a leader in our country is perpetuating this myth that getting our people home actually puts Americans at risk," Alexandra Forseth, the daughter of Alirio Zambrano and the niece of Jose Luis Zambrano, two of the seven released Americans, told CNN's Alex Marquardt on "New Day."

CNN's Betsy Klein, Arlette Saenz and Jennifer Hansler contributed to this report.

