wire Dan Goldman, Democratic counsel during Trump's first impeachment, will win New York House primary, CNN projects By Gregory Krieg, CNN Sep 6, 2022 1 hr ago Former federal prosecutor Dan Goldman will win the Democratic nomination for New York's 10th Congressional District, CNN projected Tuesday, after state Assembly Member Yuh-Line Niou conceded.Goldman's victory puts the party's lead counsel at former President Donald Trump's first impeachment trial on a path to join the House.This is a breaking story and will be updated.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.
