A cyberattack on the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) has compromised the personal data of more than 515,000 "highly vulnerable people," including people separated from their families by conflict and disaster, the organization said Wednesday.
The hack has forced the Red Cross to shut down IT systems that support a program that reunites families separated by conflict, migration or disaster, the humanitarian organization said.
It's unclear who was responsible for the cyber incident, but the Red Cross said its "most pressing concern" was the potential for the compromised data to be leaked. There is no indication that has happened yet, according to the Red Cross.
"We are all appalled and perplexed that this humanitarian information would be targeted and compromised," ICRC Director-General Robert Mardini said in a statement.
This story is breaking and will be updated.
