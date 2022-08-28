Fresh off winning his party's nomination for governor, Rep. Charlie Crist had a sobering message for Democrats across the country: Send money to Florida or you may end up with President Ron DeSantis someday.

"It is the Democrats' last chance to stop him and it's going to be a lot cheaper to do it in Florida than it would be in 50 states," Crist said on CNN the morning after his victory and while repeatedly plugging his campaign website. "If you want to help (President) Joe Biden get a second term, we need to shut Ron DeSantis down in Florida."

