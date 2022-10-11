In the final month of the midterm election season, Republican candidates have made crime central to their closing message.

In Nevada, Republican Senate nominee Adam Laxalt is running an ad touting police groups who have flipped from endorsing his opponent, Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, in 2018 to him in 2022. In Wisconsin, Republican Sen. Ron Johnson has spent millions tying his Democratic challenger, Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, to efforts to defund the police and called him "dangerously liberal on crime." And in gubernatorial contests in Pennsylvania and New York, GOP candidates and outside groups have used graphic crime video in campaign ads -- including clips from outside the states they hope to represent.

