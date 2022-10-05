Among the items seized by the FBI at Mar-a-Lago were clemency requests, health care documents, IRS forms and paperwork that appears to be related to the 2020 election, according to a Justice Department list made public this week.

The collection also included apparent communications about former President Donald Trump's business connections, including what's described as a confidential settlement agreement between PGA and Trump Golf, as well as an email accepting Trump's resignation from SAG, or the Screen Actors Guild.

