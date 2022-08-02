The son of Guy Reffitt, the first US Capitol riot defendant to go to trial rather than take a plea agreement, said his father "absolutely" deserves the 87-month prison sentence that was handed down Monday.

"I mean, I'm not happy at all. I haven't been happy to this whole situation. No one in my family has either, but to say I'm surprised would be a lie," Jackson Reffitt told CNN's Brianna Keilar on "New Day" Tuesday in reaction to his father's sentence. "I mean, everything my dad did, he's his own person. And his action has consequences. But I'm not happy at all."

CNN's Hannah Rabinowitz contributed to this report.

