Conservative activists plead guilty in 2020 election robocall fraud

Jack Burkman, left, a lawyer and Republican political operative, and Jacob Wohl, right, an internet political activist and supporter of President Donald Trump, have each pleaded guilty to one count of telecommunications fraud.

 Joshua Roberts/Reuters

Conservative activists Jacob Wohl and Jack Burkman have each pleaded guilty to one count of telecommunications fraud after authorities in Ohio accused them of running a voter suppression campaign in 2020 that relied on thousands of illegal robocalls that targeted multiple states with election misinformation.

The alleged scheme, which occurred during the 2020 US election cycle, falsely told recipients that voting by mail could lead to their information being used to carry out forced vaccinations, debt collection or other consequences.

