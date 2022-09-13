The US Congressional Naming Commission is recommending the US Navy rename two ships whose names have ties to the Confederacy: the USS Chancellorsville and the USNS Maury, commissioners said Tuesday.

The USS Chancellorsville, a US Navy Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser, was named for the battle of Chancellorsville in 1863 during the American Civil War. The USNS Maury, a Pathfinder-class oceanographic survey ship, was named for Matthew Fontaine Maury, who served in the Confederacy.

