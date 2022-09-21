Congress approves student loan forgiveness fix for some divorced couples

Congress passed a bill on September 21 that would allow divorced couples to separate their consolidated federal student loan debt.

Congress passed a bill Wednesday that would allow divorced couples to separate their consolidated federal student loan debt, potentially making some of them eligible for President Joe Biden's student loan forgiveness program.

The bill now heads to Biden's desk for his signature, after the Senate approved the bill in June. The Biden administration has said it supports the legislation.

