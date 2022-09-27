The Senate is slated to take a key vote Tuesday to take up government funding that is at risk of failing over a deal cut by West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin that has come under sharp criticism from Republicans and liberals -- pushback that could be enough to sink the vote and push Congress to the brink of a shutdown.

Lawmakers are still expected to pass a short-term funding extension by week's end, but they will likely run right up against the deadline of Friday at midnight when funding expires.

