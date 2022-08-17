The results of the Alaska special general election to fill the remainder of the late Rep. Don Young's term remain uncertain, as CNN projected none of the candidates on the ballot topped 50% on Tuesday -- a necessary feat given the state's new ranked choice voting rules.

The special general election, which was triggered by Young's death, marks the first time that Alaska is using ranked choice voting -- a process that asks voters to rank their preferred candidates, with the votes for the lowest-finishing candidates coming into play only if no one tops 50%. CNN projected that no candidate crossed that threshold, which means it will be a while until the winner is determined, with the ranked choice voting tabulation scheduled to begin on August 31.

