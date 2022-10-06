New CNN polling in two critical Senate battlegrounds finds that Arizona Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly holds a narrow lead over Republican challenger Blake Masters, while there is no clear leader in the race in Nevada between Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto and her GOP opponent, Adam Laxalt.

The Arizona poll finds that 51% of likely voters are behind Kelly, with 45% backing Masters. In Nevada, 48% of likely voters support Laxalt, with 46% behind Cortez Masto.

CNN's Maeve Reston and Ariel Edwards-Levy contributed to this report.

