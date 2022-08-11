CNN and other news outlets ask court to unseal entire court record related to Mar-a-Lago search

An aerial view of former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is pictured August 10 in Palm Beach, Florida. CNN and other news outlets asked court on August 11 to unseal documents related to the FBI's Mar-a-Lago search.

 Steve Helber/AP

CNN, joined by The Washington Post, NBC News and Scripps, asked a court on Thursday to unseal documents connected to the FBI search of former President Donald Trump's Florida residence this week -- including documents not covered by the Justice Department's own bid to unseal a selection of the warrant materials.

Specifically, CNN and the other outlets are asking for the US District Court for the Southern District of Florida to unseal the entire record filed with the court, including all probable cause affidavits filed in support of the search warrant.

CNN's Hannah Rabinowitz contributed to this report.

