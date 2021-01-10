House Majority Whip James Clyburn on Sunday said House Democrats might wait until after President-elect Joe Biden's first 100 days in office to send any articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump to the Senate, a move that would give the incoming President time to tackle his agenda in Congress before the start of a time-consuming trial.

"We'll take the vote that we should take in the House, and (House Speaker Nancy Pelosi) will make the determination as to when is the best time to get that vote and get the managers appointed and move that legislation over to the Senate," Clyburn told CNN's Jake Tapper on "State of the Union."

"It just so happens that if it didn't go over there for 100 days, it could -- let's give President-elect Biden the 100 days he needs to get his agenda off and running, and maybe we'll send the articles sometime after that," the South Carolina Democrat added.

Pelosi said Friday that Democrats are prepared to move forward this week with impeaching Trump over his role in last week's deadly attack on the US Capitol if he doesn't resign. Democrats plan to introduce their impeachment resolution on Monday, which already has nearly 190 co-sponsors.

CNN's Phil Mattingly ,Kate Sullivan and Nicky Robertson contributed to this report.