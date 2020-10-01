Hope Hicks, one of President Donald Trump's top aides, has tested positive for coronavirus, three sources told CNN on Thursday.

She traveled with the President multiple times recently, including to the debate in Cleveland on Tuesday, and was seen boarding Marine One on Wednesday as Trump was heading to a campaign rally in Minnesota.

CNN has reached out to Hicks for comment.

"The President takes the health and safety of himself and everyone who works in support of him and the American people very seriously," White House spokesman Judd Deere told CNN in a statement when asked about the level of contact between Hicks and Trump.

"White House Operations collaborates with the Physician to the President and the White House Military Office to ensure all plans and procedures incorporate current CDC guidance and best practices for limiting COVID-19 exposure to the greatest extent possible both on complex and when the President is traveling."

Some White House staffers who were in close proximity were notified of the positive test result today, one official said.

This development was first reported by Bloomberg News.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.