Cipollone and Philbin engaged in weeks of discussions with DOJ over executive privilege issue

Former Trump White House lawyers Pat Cipollone, left, and Patrick Philbin had weeks of discussions with Justice Department prosecutors before their Washington, DC, grand jury appearance on September 2.

 AP, Senate Television

Former Trump White House lawyers Pat Cipollone and Patrick Philbin had weeks of discussions with Justice Department prosecutors before their Washington, DC, grand jury appearance on Friday, people briefed on the matter tell CNN.

The purpose of those talks was to outline the types of questions the two men would answer and which they may seek to assert executive privilege and decline to answer, the sources said.

