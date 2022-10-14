The CIA inspector general has completed a review that has criticized the agency's handling of the initial cases of a mysterious affliction known colloquially as "Havana Syndrome," US officials said Friday.

The review, which was delivered to both CIA Director Bill Burns and Congress this month, found fault with how the agency dealt with early cases during the Trump administration, according to a source familiar with the report. Victims have long claimed that in the months and years following the first reported incidents, in Havana, Cuba, some senior CIA officials were skeptical that the injuries were real. The report found that as a result, some of those officers reporting symptoms did not get the immediate care they required.

