CIA physician Dr. Paul Andrews was one of the first people sent to Havana, Cuba, to investigate a spate of mysterious health incidents that were impacting embassy and agency personnel in 2017 when he was struck by the same set of debilitating symptoms, he told CNN Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta in his first public interview for a CNN Special Report: "Immaculate Concussion: The Truth About Havana Syndrome."

Andrews, who is using a pseudonym in order to speak publicly, had already been studying the first victims of what has come to be known colloquially as "Havana syndrome," or officially as "anomalous health incidents." Physicians in Florida had recorded a series of symptoms that hinted that victims were suffering from a brain injury that was impacting their balance, among other things. Andrews traveled to Cuba to investigate about two months after he became aware of the first cases.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.