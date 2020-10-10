Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie said he was released from the hospital Saturday morning following treatment for the coronavirus.

"I am happy to let you know that this morning I was released from Morristown Medical Center. I want to thank the extraordinary doctors & nurses who cared for me for the last week. Thanks to my family & friends for their prayers. I will have more to say about all of this next week," the former Republican governor tweeted Saturday.

Christie tested positive for Covid-19 last Saturday and checked himself into Morristown Medical Center as a precautionary measure.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

CNN's Dana Bash contributed to this report.