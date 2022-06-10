GOP Rep. Liz Cheney wore a pin to honor US Capitol Police and had a "protector" figurine with her during Thursday's high-profile hearing convened by the House committee investigating the January 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol.
The pin and the top of the figurine could be seen as Cheney sat at the dias — and questions about what the figurine was and what it represented circulated on social media throughout the evening.
Jeremy Adler, a spokesperson for Cheney, told CNN the figurine was given to the congresswoman by a staffer for the committee and was made by the staffer's grandfather. The staffer's grandfather made a number of the figurines, called "protectors," for committee members and staff "to recognize their defense of democracy," Adler told CNN.
The figurine has a message inscribed at its base that reads: "Select committee members and staff to investigate attack on Capitol, thank you."
The pin Cheney wore during the hearing was given to her by members of the US Capitol Police, Adler said.
Capitol Police Officer Caroline Edwards testified during Thursday's hearing and provided chilling and graphic detail of the violence that unfolded as Trump supporters stormed the Capitol that day.
Edwards likened what she say to "a war scene," saying she witnessed "carnage" and chaos."
"I couldn't believe my eyes: There were officers on the ground. They were bleeding, they were throwing up," Edwards said. "I saw friends with blood all over their faces. I was slipping in people's blood. I was catching people as they fell. It was carnage. It was chaos."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.