Cheney says January 6 committee still wants to hear directly from Pence

Rep. Liz Cheney, the vice chair of the January 6 House select committee, said on August 19 that the panel still wants to hear directly from former Vice President Mike Pence.

"Look, he played a critical role on January 6. If he had succumbed to the pressure that Donald Trump was putting on him, we would have had a much worse constitutional crisis," the Wyoming Republican said. "And I think that he has clearly, as he's expressed, concerns about executive privilege, which, you know, I have tremendous respect. I think it's, you know, hugely important constitutional issue in terms of separation of powers."

