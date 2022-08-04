Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney said if the Justice Department does not prosecute former President Donald Trump for his role in the insurrection at the US Capitol, the decision could call into question whether the United States can "call ourselves a nation of laws."

In an interview with CNN's Kasie Hunt, Cheney -- the GOP vice chair of the House select committee investigating the events surrounding the January 6, 2021, insurrection -- said Trump is "guilty of the most serious dereliction of duty of any president in our nation's history" and pointed to a judge who's said he likely committed crimes. She said the House committee is "going to continue to follow the facts. I think Department of Justice will do that. But they have to make decisions about prosecution."

