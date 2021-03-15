Former Kentucky state representative Charles Booker tweeted on Monday that he is "strongly considering" running for Senate in 2022 against Republican Sen. Rand Paul.

Booker narrowly lost his progressive bid against Amy McGrath in the 2020 US Senate Democratic primary, touting his support for the Green New Deal (which he referred to as the "Kentucky New Deal"), universal basic income and "Medicare for All." He was the youngest Black Kentucky lawmaker at 35 years old, came from one of the state's poorest zip codes and argued that his message was uniquely suited to the moment following the police killings of George Floyd in Minnesota and Breonna Taylor in Louisville, Kentucky.

McGrath had a massive fundraising operation, the support of the Senate Democratic campaign arm, a number of labor unions and others who were drawn to her background as a former fighter pilot who flew in combat for the Marines Corps.

But she only beat Booker by a few points, and ultimately lost to Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell by almost 20.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

CNN's Gregory Krieg contributed to this report.