A federal judge in Washington, DC, ruled Thursday that changes Postmaster General Louis DeJoy made to the US Postal Service before the 2020 election hurt mail delivery, and has put in place orders to prevent DeJoy from doing the same again.

Judge Emmet Sullivan said the USPS couldn't bar postal workers from making late or extra delivery trips without permission from the Postal Regulatory Commission, an independent federal agency.

