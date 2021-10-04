Casey DeSantis, wife of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, diagnosed with breast cancer

Casey DeSantis, the wife of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, has been diagnosed with breast cancer, the governor announced Monday.
"As the mother of three young children, Casey is the centerpiece of our family and has made an impact on the lives of countless Floridians through her initiatives as First Lady," the Republican governor said in a statement in which he called the first lady a "true fighter."
"As she faces the most difficult test of her life, she will have not only have my unwavering support but the support of our entire family, as well as the prayers and well wishes from Floridians across our state," he said.
This story is breaking and will be updated.
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
