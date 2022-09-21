The case against the man accused of slapping Rudy Giuliani on the back in a Staten Island supermarket has been adjourned "in contemplation of dismissal," and is expected to be dismissed in six months, according to a source with knowledge of the case.

Daniel Gill, a ShopRite employee, was charged with assault with intent to cause physical injury, harassment in the second degree, and menacing in the third degree for allegedly slapping Giuliani.

CNN's Laura Ly and Paul LeBlanc contributed to this report.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.