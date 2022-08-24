Rep. Carolyn Maloney's resounding loss in her New York primary set off an immediate scramble for her powerful position running the House Oversight Committee, with a bevy of Democrats jockeying for a spot central to their party's investigative priorities.

Maloney, who was forced into a member-versus-member primary because of the congressional redistricting process and suffered a stinging defeat to Rep. Jerry Nadler, now will give up her gavel atop the committee at the end of this Congress. Even though an election for the plum spot is months away and won't take effect until next year, several Democrats immediately expressed interest in the position, launching just one of what could be several key leadership battles after the November midterms.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.