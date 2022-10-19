wire Capitol Police arrest three on weapons charges after spotting a suspicious vehicle near Supreme Court and Library of Congress By Whitney Wild, CNN Oct 19, 2022 36 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save US Capitol Police have arrested three people from Georgia on weapons charges after police found them with two firearms, according to a law enforcement source.A suspicious vehicle raised concern among police, and a Capitol Police bomb squad is assessing the vehicle, the source said.Police have closed several roads in the area around the US Supreme Court and the Library of Congress.Capitol Police tweeted that "three people are being detained while we continue to investigate.""Our officers responded to 100 block of East Capitol Street for a suspicious vehicle. Please stay away from the area," the police had said Wednesday afternoon.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Top Videos Local News +3 Education Event introduces students to secrets of 'Success' +4 Social Services St. Joseph food kitchen hosts second annual muffin fundraiser Public Safety Red Ribbon Week to promote drug-free lifestyle to kids +2 Local News Mosaic phone communications back after outage More Local News → 0:46 Mostly Sunny Wednesday 11 hrs ago Trending Recipe Exchange National Videos 1:00 National Video High Desert Haunted House is back 2:12 Tn Exchange ‘All hat and no cattle,’ or ‘all cattle and no show,’ IL governor candidates continue jabs post debate 0:45 National Video The best leaf filter in the market today!
