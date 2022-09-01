California state lawmakers worked late into Wednesday night to pass an aggressive climate legislation package, including $54 billion in new spending on clean energy and drought resilience measures, and a bill to stop the planned closure of the state's last nuclear plant.

The legislative action comes as California and other Western states are in the grip of an intense heatwave amid a devastating, 22-year drought. And it follows state air regulators' vote to phase out new gas-powered car sales in the state by 2035.

