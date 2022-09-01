California passes 'historic' legislative package protecting or expanding abortion access

The lights of the California state Capitol glow into the night in Sacramento on August 31. California passed a 'historic' legislative package protecting or expanding abortion access.

 Rich Pedroncelli/AP

The California Legislature this week passed about a dozen bills in what proponents call a "historic" legislative package to protect and expand abortion access in the state, as its Democratic leaders seek to make California a "reproductive freedom" state.

Lawmakers approved the bills in the final days of their legislative session, which ended Wednesday. The legislation now goes to Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom, who has been supportive of abortion rights, for his signature.

