Caitlyn Jenner, the former Olympian and reality TV star, announced Friday she plans to run to replace California Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom in an expected recall election later this year.

"I'm in! California is worth fighting for," she tweeted Friday morning.

Jenner, a Republican, filed paperwork in Los Angeles County and announced her intent on her website.

"California has been my home for nearly 50 years. I came here because I knew that anyone, regardless of their background or station in life, could turn their dreams into reality," Jenner said in a news release. "But for the past decade, we have seen the glimmer of the Golden State reduced by one-party rule that places politics over progress and special interests over people. Sacramento needs an honest leader with a clear vision."

Jenner described herself in the announcement as a disruptor and denounced Newsom's impact on the Golden State.

"Small businesses have been devastated because of the over-restrictive lockdown," she said.

"An entire generation of children have lost a year of education and have been prevented from going back to school, participating in activities, or socializing with their friends. Taxes are too high, killing jobs, hurting families, and putting an especially heavy burden on our most vulnerable people."

Recall Newsom organizers are on the cusp of verifying the 1.5 million signatures needed to qualify for a recall election.