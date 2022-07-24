Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg responded Sunday to Republican opposition to codifying same-sex marriage, criticizing House Republicans for opposing a bill to do just that hours after he was in a room with them talking about transportation policy.

Buttigieg, who is gay, also reacted to comments from Florida Republican Sen. Marco Rubio, who told CNN earlier this week voting on a bill to codify same-sex marriage was "a stupid waste of time."

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.