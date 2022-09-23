Retired Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer is warning his colleagues against "writing too rigidly" in their opinions, saying that such decisions could "bite you in the back" in a world that is constantly changing.

In a wide-ranging interview with CNN's Chris Wallace on "Who's Talking to Chris Wallace," which debuted Friday on HBOMax and airs Sunday night on CNN, Breyer also bemoaned his position in the court's minority liberal bloc during his final year on the bench, addressed the court's reversal of Roe v. Wade and spoke about the ongoing controversy regarding Ginni Thomas, the wife of Justice Clarence Thomas.

CNN's Ariane de Vogue and Zachary Cohen contributed to this report.

