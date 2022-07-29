Washington, DC Mayor Muriel Bowser has issued a request for aid from the DC National Guard to help with migrants entering the city by bus, according to a letter obtained by CNN affiliate WUSA.

The buses transporting the migrants originating in Texas and other states were sent to Washington starting in April. The mayor's office says the city is now at a "tipping point."

