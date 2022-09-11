The head of US Customs and Border Protection on Saturday condemned several retweets from an official CBP regional Twitter account of "offensive" tweets made earlier that day by a former top adviser in the Trump administration.

The official CBP Twitter account for the agency's West Texas sector retweeted two posts by Stephen Miller, a former White House speechwriter and senior adviser under President Donald Trump. In one of the tweets, Miller wrote: "Violent criminals lay waste to our communities undisturbed while the immense power of the state is arrayed against those whose only crime is dissent. The law has been turned from a shield to protect the innocent into a sword to conquer them."

CNN's Devan Cole contributed to this report.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.