New Hampshire Senate nominee Don Bolduc, a Republican who has pushed the falsehood that the 2020 election was stolen, raised the prospect that the same could happen in 2022 during an interview with a radio host in New Hampshire on Monday.

Bolduc's comments highlight the fine line he is attempting to walk on false 2020 election claims as he faces Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan in what Republicans hoped would be a pickup opportunity for the party in a state President Joe Biden won by 7 points in 2020.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.