The group of major oil producers, which includes Saudi Arabia and Russia, announced the production cut following its first meeting in person since March 2020.
In response, Blumenthal's bill would require a one-year halt to all direct commercial sales and foreign military sales of weapons and munitions to Saudi Arabia, including a halt to the sale of spare and repair parts, support services and support programs.
"We wanted to act immediately," Blumenthal told reporters on Wednesday morning. "I've reached out to Republican colleagues. They have been receptive, non-committal but favorable in their remarks that there needs to be consequences."
When asked by CNN if he has spoken with President Joe Biden about his bill, Blumenthal said he has been in contact with the White House.
"The President was very unspecific last night, but we have been in touch with the White House," Blumenthal said.
He also said it's unclear when the legislation would move forward, but it wouldn't happen until after the midterms.
"I have spoken to leadership in the Senate, and I can't give you a timetable for going forward. Obviously, nothing will happen before November," he said.
When asked whether the legislation could be added to the National Defense Authorization Act, a must-pass bill that sets the policy agenda and authorizes funding for the Department of Defense, Blumenthal said it's a possibility but could also be attached to the omnibus, the must-pass government funding bill.
"I think it is possible. As you know, (Rhode Island senator and chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee) Jack Reed went to the floor (Tuesday) and began our consideration of the NDAA. I think it is questionable whether it would be part of the NDAA," he said. "I don't want to create expectation but there are other vehicles, the omnibus for example, that could provide a way a path forward."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.