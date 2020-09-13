Billionaire and former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg is planning to spend at least $100 million in the crucial battleground of Florida in support of Democratic nominee Joe Biden, a source familiar with the plans confirmed to CNN.

Last week a NBC News/Marist College poll showed the race in a dead heat in the Sunshine State with Biden and President Donald Trump each garnering support of 48% of likely voters.

"Mike Bloomberg is committed to helping defeat Trump, and that is going to happen in the battleground states. Mike's substantial investment in Florida, in addition to his contributions to the DNC and to voter protection and restoration efforts this cycle, will mean Democrats and the Biden campaign can invest even more heavily in other key states like Pennsylvania, which will be critical to a Biden victory," top Bloomberg adviser Kevin Sheekey told CNN.

The Washington Post, which first reported Bloomberg's expected expenditure, said the one-time Democratic presidential candidate decided to put in that large of an amount in Florida after it was reported in the New York Times and later confirmed by Trump that he is prepared to spend millions in support of his reelection effort, according to advisers.

One area of concern for Democrats is Biden's current under-performing among Florida Hispanics.

The NBC/Marist survey showed Trump garnering 50% of the Latino vote in the state.

When asked if the focus of his effort will be Latino voters, one Bloomberg adviser said. "We'll talk to every constituency important to winning FL, Latino voters clearly a focus. Will be a mix of direct spending, gifts to Democratic super Pacs, and FL political efforts already underway."

Trump now calls Florida home and has held several events there in recent weeks.

Many political observers consider the state a must win for Trump to have a chance at winning the election.