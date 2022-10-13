US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Thursday that Saudi Arabia knew that the OPEC+ decision to cut oil production "would increase Russian revenues" and that the United States is reviewing "consequences" for that decision.

The top US diplomat also confirmed that American officials had urged the oil cartel to hold off its choice, saying the US suggested OPEC+ wait and see how markets reacted in the coming weeks.

CNN's Mohammed Tawfeeq and Natasha Bertrand contributed to this report.

